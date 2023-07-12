Will US judge dismiss the case against Meghan Markle?

Samantha Markle sued her half-sister Meghan for defamation over her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and their Netflix documentary.

She accused her half-sister, the Duchess of Sussex, of wielding her six-episode Netflix miniseries as a weapon to spread “malicious, hurtful, and damaging lies” about her on a global stage, she claimed on Thursday.



Citing a court filing, Newsweek reported that Meghan's efforts to get sister Samantha's libel case against her thrown out will come to a head in a new courtroom showdown.

Meghan's lawyers argue that the case has no merit and want Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell to throw the case out at Federal Court in Tampa, Florida.

According the publication, the court filing reads: "Plaintiff Samantha Markle, and Defendant Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, by and through their respective undersigned counsel of record, hereby request that the Court hold oral argument in connection with Defendant's pending Motion to Dismiss the Third Amended Complaint, in light of the extensive briefing by the parties. Counsel estimates a total of 60 minutes for oral argument."

Samantha's complaint objects to the ways Meghan "degraded their relationship" in her March 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview and suggested the duchess made defamatory statements including, "I grew up as an only child," which "everyone who grew up around me knows, and I wished I had siblings."