VIDEO: 3 killed, 14 injured after Greyhound bus crashes in Illinois

Police said Wednesday that at least three people have been killed and 14 others have been injured in a road accident between a Greyhound bus and three other vehicles that occurred in Madison County, southern Illinois, according to US media.



"Initial investigation indicates a Greyhound passenger bus with passengers was travelling westbound on Interstate 70 and struck three commercial motor vehicles parked on the exit ramp to the Silver Lake Interstate 70 westbound rest area," according to the statement from the police.

According to the statement, the horrific crash happened just before 2am in Madison County, and no one in the other vehicles was injured.

Police said: "A Greyhound bus hit three commercial vehicles parked on an Interstate 70 exit ramp overnight."

"Three fatalities are confirmed, and multiple others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, four by helicopter and at least 10 by ambulance,’" the statement said.

The four injured were taken to the hospital by helicopter, and others were taken by ambulance.

Greyhound told CBS News that the bus was heading from Indianapolis to St. Louis and that the driver was among the people hospitalised.

"Our primary concern is ensuring we care for our passengers and driver at this time. We are working closely with local authorities, and a relief bus is on the way for passengers," Greyhound spokesperson Lourdes Brown said.

The crash closed westbound traffic on I-70, but one lane was later opened between mileposts 28 and 24, state police said.

State Police Trooper Josh Korando said the westbound rest area exit ramp is closed, but other lanes have reopened.