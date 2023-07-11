PTV terminated my contract for asking PM hard-hitting question, claims journalist

LAHORE: A journalist has said that his contract with the state-owned broadcaster Pakistan Television (PTV) was terminated after he asked a hard-hitting question about restrictions on the media to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.



Lahore Press Club (LPC) President Azam Chaudhry, who was hired as an analyst by the state media broadcaster, was shown the door the same day.

According to Chauhdry, his services were acquired by the PTV, but after posing a hard question to the premier, he was sacked but had not been informed in writing by the employer till now.

The journalist had asked the prime minister — who was addressing a press conference at the Punjab Governor's House along with federal ministers Ishaq Dar and Marriyum Aurangzeb on June 30 — when the unannounced restrictions on the media will be lifted.

Chaudhary, while asking, said that his question is on behalf of the entire journalist community of the country as in the present era "We are facing media bans all over Pakistan."

"The current period is the worst related to restrictions," he told the prime minister and asked when and how the restrictions on the media will end.

Chaudhary said that all the parties, including PML-N and PPP, claim supporting freedom of expression, but this is far from reality.

In response, the prime minister said that he was not in favour of restrictions and passed the buck to the information minister.

"If you have something legitimate to say, please speak up."

The prime minister said that he does not want to look into the past, but what had happened is known to everyone.

However, PMShehbaz told Chaudhary that his legitimate concerns should be addressed.