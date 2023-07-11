Meghan Markle 'trying really hard' to keep her brand 'reputable'

Meghan Markle is rethinking the time she spoke against the Royal Family, notes an expert.
The Duchess of Sussex, who is consistently losing business with her media partners, is revisiting the moments she had called out the Royals.
Tom Bower told OK! of Meghan and Prince Harry: "They are beginning to taste the medicine that they handed out during the Oprah Winfrey interview."
He continues: "They’re finding it very, very hard to keep their brand reputable. They’re constantly having to defend themselves and they’re grasping for opportunities that don’t exist anymore."
"All she’s got is the baggage of the Oprah Winfrey interview and her damnation of the royal family in various successive interviews. That’s why she’s been so quiet the whole year. She knows they’ve probably gone too far and she doesn’t know how to get out of it now. What is fascinating is how it will end? What will the climax be?" he questions.
This comes as Meghan and Harry are going their separate ways in creating other business ventures apart from Archwell.
Madonna addresses her hospitalization on social media, thanks fans for positive energy
Hwasa previously performed at the Sungkyunkwan University Festival for 'Dancing Queens on the Road'
Kim Kardashian turns on her goth charm for Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda fashion show in Puglia, Italy
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not on social media with their names
Madonna was “revived with the drug Narcan” to battle the septic shock before she was taken to the ICU
Police say that the bomb threat inquiry is underway