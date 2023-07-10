Meghan Markle has over a dozen social media accounts, claims journalist

Meghan Markle is on social media with as many as 12 accounts, said a journalist citing former employee of Archwell media.
Journalist Neil Sean said the Duchess of Sussex does not have the social media account in her name.
He claimed that Meghan uses the accounts to counter the narrative of negative stories against her.
The claim made by Sean could not be independently confirmed. Meghan and Harry used their Instagram account "Sussex Royal" since they got married and stopped using it after their quit their royal duties.
Harry and Meghan's Instagram account still has more than nine million followers.
The royal couple has not used social media in their names since their departure from the United Kingdom.
