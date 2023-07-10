India to buy 26 Rafale jets, 3 submarines from France

IAF Rafale fighter jets and two C-17 Globemasters. — ANI

India's defence ministry has green-lighted initial approval to buy 26 Rafale fighter jets and three Scorpene submarines from France, Indian media reported quoting sources on Monday.

The approval was given by the Defence Procurement Board and it will now be sent to the defence acquisition council, said the sources within the Indian government.

They added that the deals are likely to be announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France.

The Indian Navy will be given 22-single seated Rafale marine aircraft and four trainer aircraft, as per the proposal.



Keeping in view the security situation of the country, the navy had been pushing to get these aircraft and submarines citing a shortage.

INS Vikramaditya and Vikrant — which are the aircraft carriers — have been operating the MiG-29s and now need Rafales to carry out the operations on both carriers.

The submarines will be built in the Mazagon Dockyards Limited in Mumbai under the repeated clause by the navy as part of Project 75.

An estimated amount has been calculated that shows the deals to be worth over INR900 billion, however, the final cost will be clear after negotiations.

The sources also revealed that India is planning to get concessions on the prices while also insisting on getting the aircraft built in the country.

A joint team of India and France will be formed to carry out the negotiations, said the industry sources.