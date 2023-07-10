Laura Anderson keeps hospital bag packed amidst pregnancy panic as due date nears

Laura Anderson keeps her hospital bag packed amidst pregnancy panic as the due date nears

The Love Island star Laura Anderson, who announced her split from her ex-boyfriend Gary Lucy along with her pregnancy in February is now preparing to welcome her first child.

She recently admitted to 'panicking' before pregnancy along with expressing excitement about becoming a mother for the first time.

Laura is expecting a baby girl and shared her anxieties about becoming a mother for the first in a recent article, reports The Mirror.

In her article for OK! magazine, Laura said, "I still feel like my baby is going to come early - I don't think I have two months' worth of growth left in me."

She revealed her miscalculation about how far she was in pregnancy. She thought of being 33 weeks along but was actually 32 weeks.

Laura said, "I keep my hospital bag packed and ready."

Revealing that she keeps panicking about going into labour she said, "What if I go into labour when I'm not at home and don't have the bag?"

She shared that she is going to include straws in her bag as she was updated about her inability of holding own drink during labor, adding that snacks are a big must-do for labour.

Laura revealed that she feels connected to her baby in her tummy.

Laura met Gary Lucy on Celebs Go Dating in 2022 and they had ended their five-month relationship earlier this year.

She didn't confirm Garry's attendance during the birth but revealed that her mother would stay by her side.