Prince Harry, Meghan Markle always ‘make up a whole load of nonsense’: ‘Its no use’

Well-placed insiders have just warned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle against planning any takeovers of the Royal Family because they allegedly cannot hope to ‘intimidate’ any of the senior Royal Family members.



These warnings to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been issued by Royal insider and aristocrat Lady Colin Campbell.

She weighed in on everything while speaking to Dan Wootton on his GBNews series.

There, Lady C started the converastion off by claiming, “There is nothing that Harry and Meghan or Omid Scobie can come up with that can intimidate the monarchy. Or do it real damage.”

She also went on to note, that the reason for this belief is that duo has already “damaged themselves far more than they have damaged the monarchy.”

Thus its safe to assume that “there is nothing worthwhile for them to say, so they make up a whole load of nonsense.”

This will remain true even if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex find a way to “come near to the truth,” as “so much of what they say is rubbish” because “people wouldn’t be able to recognize what bit of it is [truth].”