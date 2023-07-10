Harry Styles offers tickets to Elina Svitolina after she missed show due to Wimbledon

Harry Styles graciously invites tennis star Elina Svitolina to his shows after she gifted her tickets to Ukranian family

Pop icon Harry Styles has won hearts with a sweet gesture towards Tennis star Elina Svitolina as he offered her tickets to his shows after she missed his show due to her Wimbeldon match.

Following her victory against American competitor Sofia Kenin on Friday, the tennis player and mother-of-one expressed her desire to watch a British pop star perform in the Austrian capital.

However, as she progressed to the fourth round at Wimbledon, she had to forgo the concert and instead gave the tickets to her fans.

She told her followers: “Hey guys, I was supposed to go to see my fav @harrystyles concert in Vienna tomorrow...but Wimbledon changed my plans. Someone want to go? I have two tickets.”

Svitolina, who shares a child with French professional tennis player Gael Monfils, disclosed that she had given the tickets to a Ukrainian woman named Anna Tilniak and her young son David.

The official Wimbledon Instagram account jokingly captioned her situation, writing “You win some, you lose some.”

The As It Was hitmaker was quick to offer tickets, commenting: “Congratulations! We have four shows to go, you’re welcome at any of them. Good luck with the rest of the tournament. H”

On Sunday, Svitolina will compete against Belarusian player Victoria Azarenka at Wimbledon. This match will mark the first time a Ukrainian player has faced an opponent from an aggressor nation since Vladimir Putin initiated the invasion in February 2022.