Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘sick and tired’ of Hollywood hate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly growing tired of having to deal with pot shots and are no longer willing to undergo that alleged humiliation.

An inside source close to Us Weekly talked at length about how “sick and tired” the couple are of “cheap shots.”

Per their claims, the duo is ‘done’ with the pot shots that keep coming their way.



“It seems to be one assault after another these days,” after all and “with people lining up to take cheap shots at them,” quite frankly “both she and Harry are sick and tired of it.”

The same insider also chimed in to note that in order to avoid it in the future, the couple is considering finding new avenues with their “sights set on a new chapter with a ton of exciting things in the pipeline”.

In light of this the inside source warns Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘no doubt’ going to “come back stronger.”

All these allegations have come in response to similar accusations made by Bill Simmons on his podcast.

At the time he said, “I have got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories. f*** them. The grifters.”