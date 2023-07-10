Prince Harry, Meghan Markle failing to ‘churn out reams of content’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently standing accused of possessing an ‘inherent inability’ to churn out the reams of content they once promised the masses, and are collecting large checks against.



Daniela Elser made these admissions about the Sussexes’ lack of ‘real content’.

She started the entire conversation off by noting how shocking it is that despite “years of big announcements about deals filled with zeros, that would supposedly see the couple churn out reams of content, that would entertain and inform and heal the sick, reality has come calling.”



According to News.com.au, “reality is not happy,” Ms Elser also went on to note, before adding, “Not happy that their ideas were several football fields past ludicrous into bonkers territory and not happy that their attitude towards hard work would seem to be about as enthusiastic as Princess Anne’s towards v*****.”

“Just when you think things are bad for Montecito’s most famous titled emigrèes, well, up pops worse,” she also added.

“Because now, Harry and Meghan have been labelled by both leading business and entertainment publications as ‘flops’,” Ms Elser also added before signing off.