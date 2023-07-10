Royal expert makes shocking claims about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Royal expert Tom Bower has made shocking claims about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry following their Spotify deal end, saying their joint ventures are ‘falling apart.’
Amid reports the California-based royals are set to work on solo projects following their deal end with Spotify and Netflix uncertainty, Bower said, “Meghan and Harry’s joint ventures are falling apart”.
Speaking to OK! the royal expert said, “They are beginning to taste the medicine that they handed out during the Oprah Winfrey interview. They’re finding it very, very hard to keep their brand reputable. They’re constantly having to defend themselves and they’re grasping for opportunities that don’t exist any more.”
Tom Bower’s claims came amid reports the Duchess of Sussex has decided to “step away” from the couple’s joint brand and will instead focus on solo projects.
Bella magazine, per NZ Herald, citing a source reported, “Meghan feels she’ll have better success if she takes the time to work on projects alone without Harry – even though he always gives her his full support.”
