Jamie Foxx seen in public for the first time since hospitalization, showing signs of recovery

Jamie Foxx, the acclaimed actor, has been captured in public for the first time since his sudden medical complication and subsequent hospitalization in April.

Recently, TMZ released footage of Foxx aboard a boat on the Chicago River, providing a glimpse of the actor's current state of health. In the video, Foxx can be seen looking well and even throwing a peace sign to the cameraman. Accompanied by several other guests, Foxx's presence in the public eye serves as a positive indication that he is on the path to recovery.

Following the release of the footage, Foxx expressed his gratitude to fans in a personal statement, acknowledging their love and support during his ordeal. He reassured them that he is feeling blessed as he continues to regain his health. While specific details about Foxx's condition have been limited in recent weeks, his daughter, Corinne Foxx, shared in late May that he had been recuperating and even enjoying activities like playing pickleball.



Back in April, Foxx was admitted to an Atlanta hospital due to a medical complication. At that time, his daughter confirmed the situation and expressed gratitude for the swift action and excellent care that contributed to Foxx's rapid progress towards recovery.

The family requested privacy during this challenging period, recognizing the actor's immense popularity and the outpouring of prayers and well-wishes from fans worldwide.