Will King Charles, Joe Biden discuss Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in meeting at Windsor Castle?

Britain’s King Charles will welcome US President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle today Monday, where they will reportedly enjoy tea together.



According to Reuters, Joe Biden will look to deepen his relationships with King Charles and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during separate meetings on Monday in which Ukraine and climate change are expected to dominate the agenda.

The US President arrived in London on Sunday night to kick off a three-nation trip that will feature a NATO summit in Lithuania aimed at showing solidarity with Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

The publication further said King Charles and Biden will discuss how to help boost private investment to combat climate change, a threat both leaders say is existential.

"The president has huge respect for the king's commitment on the climate issue in particular. He has been a clarion voice on this issue," White House national security adviser told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, according to Reuters.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s issue is reportedly not included in the agenda of the meeting.

It will be King Charles and Joe Biden’s first meeting since the coronation of British monarch in May.

Biden did not attend King Charles crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey, instead sent first lady Jill Biden.