Jake Bongiovi shows love to fiancée Millie Bobby Brown ahead of debut novel release

As Millie Bobby Brown gears up for the release of her upcoming novel, she received some love from her fiancé Jake Bongiovi.

The Stranger Things star, 19, posted the image on her Instagram with the caption, “my summer read” along with a shimmering emoji, book, white heart and sun emoji.

After the Enola Holmes star started her clean skincare, makeup, and haircare brand, Florence by Mills, which she launched in 2019, she delved into literature.

Last month, Brown announced that she was excited to share her ‘huge milestone’ as she received her first copy of debut novel, Nineteen Steps.

She told her fans that the book was a longtime coming. She added that the story “means so much” to her which is about “love, longing, loss” and promised that it will have its readers “gripped from the first page,” as she held out her book for the camera.

The actress, who recently got engaged to her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, received some love from her beau with two love hearts in the comments.

As a loving gesture, the youngest son of legendary musician Jon Bon Jovi shared the post on his Instagram Story with a sunrise emoji.

Brown and Bongiovi announced their engagement news on Instagram on April 11, 2023 as Brown posted a photo of herself wearing a diamond ring on her left hand as Bongiovi embraced her on the beach.

On Saturday, July 8, 2023, Brown also gave fans a close-up on her engagement ring in an adorable snap with her beau.

Dressed in a white dress, Brown showed off her cherry-red manicure, as she held Jake’s hands which rests atop her thigh. She also added a heart emoji on the side of the image.

Meanwhile, Jake shared a candid moment of his fiancée from the Cincinnati stop of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Ohio show, which they attended last week. In the image shared on to his IG Story showed the Damsel actress, was seen singing along to a song passionately with her hand on her heart.

As a sweet gesture, Jake, 21, hand drew a red heart on top of the image.