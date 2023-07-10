Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary's continue to host ITV show together

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary will continue to delight fans with their presence on the ITV show as This Morning bosses have confirmed their job despite their 'strained relationship'.
The Mail on Sunday first reported on the duo's difficulties with some executives on the under-fire ITV programme, following the Phillip Schofield scandal, worried the two may have to start hosting episodes apart.
But Alison, 48, and Dermot 50, who usually front This Morning on Fridays and school holidays will now cover Holly Willoughby's summer break beginning on Monday.
In a statement to MailOnline show bosses said: 'Alison and Dermot will be hosting together all of next week as, from Monday, Holly will be on a usual and planned break over the summer'.
It comes after sources revealed that Alison was no longer as close as she was to Holly. With the pair being tipped to be the main presenting duo when the programme begins its new season in September.
Meghan Markle. Prince Harry won't drop their royal titles
Cara Delevigne was seen chatting to model and actress Cara at the event after she brutally snubbed Sky Sports F1...
Meghan Markle wants to go back to acting, says expert
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hit by bad luck after Megxit
Kim Kardashian looks drop-dead-gorgeous in a pink tank dress with no makeup on in new photo
Jamie Foxx has appeared in the public for the first time since his undisclosed medical emergency in April