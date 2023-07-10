Controversy at Wimbledon: Azarenka faces backlash for handshake snub.—Twitter@Wimbledon

Victoria Azarenka, the Belarusian tennis player, expressed her disappointment after being booed by Wimbledon spectators following her match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina.

The incident occurred because Azarenka respected Svitolina's choice not to shake hands with Russians or Belarusians due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Azarenka believed the response was unfair and questioned what more she could have done in the situation.

Despite the crowd's disapproval, Svitolina secured a thrilling victory with a 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (11-9) win, advancing to the quarter-finals. Azarenka, showing sportsmanship, waved respectfully to Svitolina, who did not respond. However, as Azarenka left the court, she was met with boos from the spectators.

Svitolina, when asked about the crowd's reaction, admitted she was unsure why the British audience responded negatively to Azarenka. She noted that players who do not shake hands often face boos. Svitolina called for tennis organizations to issue a statement clarifying the handshake protocol between Russian, Belarusian, and Ukrainian players in light of the ongoing conflict.

The incident overshadowed the thrilling match and Azarenka hoped that the focus would shift to the quality of tennis displayed by both players rather than the handshake controversy. She emphasized that they were professional athletes doing their jobs and that the situation should not be blown out of proportion.

The incident at Wimbledon highlights the complexities surrounding geopolitics and sportsmanship in tennis. It underscores the need for clear guidelines and effective communication to ensure respect and understanding among players and spectators, especially in situations involving sensitive geopolitical issues.