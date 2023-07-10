Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will never return to UK as working royal

King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry has made it clear that he and his wife have no plans to ditch their royal titles, adding that he will never return to the UK as a working royal.



"Why not renounce your titles as Duke and Duchess [of Sussex]?” Anderson Cooper asked Harry in an old interview promoting the the disgruntled royal's memoir, "Spare," according to New York Post.



"And what difference would that make?" Harry replied sniffily.

During his appearance in "60 Minutes", Harry was quizzed about accusations that he and Meghan were still cashing in on their titles while making millions trashing the family.

The Duke appeared sidestepping the accusations that he is cashing in and ignoring polls that show the majority of the UK's public wants the titles removed.

Cooper avoided pressing Harry in on cashing in, but instead asked why he had to be so public with his brutal attacks on his family.

“One of the criticisms that you’ve received is that OK, fine, you wanna move to California, you wanna step back from the institutional role. Why be so public? Why reveal conversations you’ve had with your father or with your brother?” Cooper asked.

Meghan's hubby responded as saying that he tried to have such conversations privately but "every single time" there "have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife."

"You know, the family motto is, ‘Never complain, never explain.’ But it’s just a motto. And it doesn’t really hold," Harry complained.

In a separate interview on "Good Morning America," Prince William's younger brother conceded that he will likely never leave his Montecito mansion to return to his homeland or work as an active royal.

Harry said he doesn’t "think it’s ever gonna be possible" to return to the UK and life as a working royal.

“Even if there was an agreement or an arrangement between me and my family, there is that third party that is going to do everything they can to make sure that isn’t possible,” he said, seemingly referring to the UK tabloid press.

"Not stopping us from actually going back, but making it unsurvivable,” he said. And that’s really sad because that is essentially breaking the relationship between us," said Harry.

Asked bluntly why he doesn’t just “get out” to avoid “hypocrisy,” Harry claimed: "I can’t ever get out.”

"I’m incredibly aware of my position, and I’m incredibly grateful for the life that I’ve had and continue to live. But there’s no version of me being able to get out of this,” he claimed.

Despite his stunning revelations in his numerous interviews — including a six-part Netflix docuseries — and his often brutally personal memoir detailing behind-the-scenes showdowns, still claimed that he has never been the one to leak about his family.