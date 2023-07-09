Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ‘sink and drown’ as ‘water gets on board’: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been warned against taking on too much water onto their boat, for it may sink before it swims.



These series of warnings have been issued by columnist Daniela Elser.

She warns, “What was not priced into the Great Sussex Deals of 2020 was the diminishing returns of the Sussexes spending nearly two years beating the same anti-palace drum.”



So “How the duke and duchess right this currently-taking-on-a-hell-of-a-lot-of-water ship remains to be seen,” she also added according to a report by News.com.au.

This comes despite the fact that Ms Elser believes there have been outward attempts to ‘put a more positive spin’ in recent days, namely the news of Prince Harry heading off to Africa on a solo tour for his Netflix documentary.

So while Prince Harry is slated to create an entire series, Meghan Markle is poised to land a “a string of commercial endorsements in fields meaningful to her, such as food, wellness, fashion and therapy.”

For those unversed, these revelations into the couple’s separate plans have come shortly after experts urged the Duchess of Sussex to ‘part ways with her husband work-wise.

This is because many fear her brand may ‘sink’ with the prince on board.