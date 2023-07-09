Kyle Richards spotted with friends amidst rumours of separation from Mauricio Umansky

TV star Kyle Richards enjoyed a fun night out with her friends, including her former co-star Teddi Mellencamp from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills amidst rumours of her separation from Mauricio Umansky.

This happened on Friday night after they had dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood.

Richards was seen wearing an all-denim pantsuit and a diamond necklace whereas Teddi wore cutoff jeans paired with a satin top and yellow blazer.

People magazine reported that the publication has confirmed the separation of Richards and Unmasky.

"Richards and Unmasky are living under the same roof but have been separated for a while now. They are figuring out what's next for them and their family," a source close to the couple told the publication.

Whereas the couple in a joint statement had refuted the news of their separation.

Taking to Instagram, Richards posted a joint statement that read, "In regards to the news that came out about us today ... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue".

However, he admitted to having a rough year adding saying, "Yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."



"There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative," the statement continued.

It concluded with, "Thank you for the love and support, Kyle & Mauricio."