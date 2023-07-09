Rita Wilson discloses some secrets about husband Tom Hanks on his 67th birthday

Rita Wilson has disclosed some secrets about her husband Tom Hanks as she shared a romantic note for him on his 67th birthday.
Taking to Instagram, the Volunteers actress shared a sweet photo of Tom with a heartfelt birthday note.
She wrote, “Happy Birthday to this man who is my lover, my best friend, my family, the father of my children.”
Rita also made some startling revelations about her husband, saying “He loves a typewriter just slightly less than me, ( why is there no typewriter emoji?)”.
“DJs regularly on @bossradio66 , is happiest being surround by his family and friends, and has committed to telling the stories of veterans and has created his own coffee brand supporting veterans."
The musician went on to add, “He is one of the smartest people I know, has made me laugh everyday for 38 years, can nap anywhere at anytime. Happy happy birthday my love!”
