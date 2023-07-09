Prince Harry’s learning no one’s ‘willing to part' with money for 'Brand Meghan’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been urged to consider whether anyone will even be “willing to part with their money for a piece of Brand Meghan.”



Columnist and commentator Daniela Elser referenced the 'possible flaws' in Meghan's hopes for her future.

The converastion arose once Ms Elser pointed out Meghan Markle’s bid to land more “commercial endorsements in fields meaningful to her, such as food, wellness, fashion and therapy.”

However, this revelation sparked a vast amount of questions and caused some to wonder, “The question of which brands would happily pay the skads of cash required to secure the duchess’ ‘talents’ is a big one.”

She also added, “Polling done in late May by Newsweek found that 39 per cent of Americans had a favourable view of her, with 34 per cent having an unfavourable one.”

Before concluding she also wondered, “Would those sorts of numbers translate into enough people willing to part with their money for a piece of Brand Meghan?”

For those unversed, these claims have come in response to fears that the duo may never be able to land any better deals, now that Hollywood sees them as ‘grifters’.