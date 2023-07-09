Trump slams Biden for being 'incompetent, corrupt leader'

Former US president and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks at a Republican volunteer recruitment event at Fervent, a Calvary Chapel, in Las Vegas, Nevada, July 8, 2023. — AFP

Former president Donald Trump slammed incumbent President Joe Biden in Las Vegas on Saturday, accusing him of corruption and incompetence before departing for a UFC event with Dana White, actor Mel Gibson, and others.

The 2024 presidential candidate addressed the nation's economy, crime, and border issues while addressing the Republican volunteers, bringing up another potential candidate for the White House, Ron DeSantis.

Biden, according to the 77-year-old, is a "corrupt, incompetent leader who has been compromised by China and Ukraine."

He said that DeSantis is "highly overrated and has no personality."

The US president was harshly criticised by Trump, who declared that "the gloves are off" and accused him of stealing "$10,200,000 from China."

"We have a corrupt, incompetent leader in the White House. And I wouldn't have said this a few weeks ago," he said.

"He's totally compromised. In history, there has never been a scandal like this," said the former president, who has been indicted two times in several cases, including hush money payment and retaining classified documents at his residence.

While turning his guns on DeSantis, Trump said: "I'm not a big fan of his and he's highly overrated. He's highly overrated."

"Remember, he's the one that wanted to cut Social Security. He's the one that wanted to raise the minimum wage, and he voted on this," the former president said.

"This isn't just and the one thing you have to remember when a politician comes out with an initial plan and then they go into a corner because they're getting killed because he's getting killed," he added.

Moreover, hinting at an electoral challenge in Nevada, Trump said: "We have a big job to do. This has been a hard state. I really believe it's a Republican state. This is the most important election in the history of our country."

After leaving the White House, former president Trump was charged with 37 counts of illegally keeping classified documents.

Last month, he appeared in front of the Miami federal courts to answer to federal charges of improper handling of US government secrets.

A Manhattan grand jury indicted him in a case involving hush money and adult film star Stormy Daniels, and months later he was charged for the second time.

However, Trump denied all charges and accused the Democrats of launching a "witch hunt" against him, saying that the indictments were "politically motivated".

"One of the saddest days in the history of our country. We are a nation in decline," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform as he was driven to court, repeating his regular accusation of a "witchhunt!"

He could be punished with up to 10 years in prison, conspiracy to obstruct justice, making false statements, and other offences.