Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued another warning: ‘testing time for their marriage’

Amid rift and divorce rumours, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been issued another marriage warning days after music streaming giant Spotify cut deal with the royal couple and they were branded ‘grifters’.



The warning was issued by relationship expert Tina Wilson.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily, the founder of Wingman said, “The Crown has well and truly fallen off. This will certainly be a testing time for their marriage at the moment. The ‘family business’ is faltering and the global news emphasis will be embarrassing to say the least, especially being branded grifters – that is not a good perception.”

The relationship expert went on to say that the pressure may be causing tension at home for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

“Home life might be tense at present as the pressure gets to them. Unless they work through this together and communicate their feelings this can go one of two ways.”

Last month Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s spokesperson confirmed, “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

Later, Bill Simmons, head of podcast innovation and monetization at Spotify, ridiculed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on his podcast, labeling the couple as “grifters.”