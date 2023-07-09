Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘shoot themselves in the foot’: ‘No one will buy it’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new brand identity, as angry and toxic reportedly has devastating impacts on their ability to sell merchandise on a grand scale, like with Target.



The possibility of the Sussexes' brand taking off has been referenced by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

The converastion arose once Ms Elser started referencing Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop success and the chances of Meghan Markle attaining the same.

According to a report by News.com.au she was quoted saying, “There is also the fact that Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop works because customers are buying into ‘GP’ as she is known to shoppers/acolytes/fans.”

She also went as far as to question whether “Outside of Meghan’s zealous ‘squad’, will consumers be eager to part ways with vast reams of cash to similarly buy into a lighting rod figure?”

After all, “The choices that she and Harry have made over the last two years have meant that they cannot really be any sort of mainstream, selling-stuff-in-Target brand.”

In the eyes of the general public “Their names are now associated with anger and family hurts, with toxicity and also with difficult (but at times important) questions about race and the media.”