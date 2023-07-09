Prince Harry needs to ‘single-handedly save animals from poachers’ to get back support

Prince Harry has just been warned against having ‘high hopes’ for his post-Oprah levels of support because he’ll have to “single-handedly save the entire pachyderm genus from poachers” to get that back.



Royal commentator Daniela Elser referenced the possibility of Prince Harry finding some way of getting “even close to 2021 post-Oprah levels of support.”

According to a report by News.com.au she started the entire conversation off by saying, “In a case of very convenient timing, Harry and Meghan were recently caught by a paparazzo looking as happy as linen-loving clams and holding hands.”

“A more cynical mind might find such a touching moment caught on camera at such an opportune moment worthy of a sardonic eyebrow raise," Ms Elser admitted in the middle of the piece.

“But bigger picture time – would a couple of hours of Harry trying to hug elephants for the cameras really take them back to even close to 2021 post-Oprah levels of support?”

Before concluding she also added, “Unless he somehow manages to single-handedly save the entire pachyderm genus from poachers, I’m not sure anyone will actually care – or watch – that much.”