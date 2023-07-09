Kajol reacts to controversy surrounding her 'uneducated leaders' comment

Kajol is all set to feature in a courtroom drama 'The Trial'

Kajol was caught up to into a controversy after she made a comment regarding leaders being uneducated; the latter has finally reacted over it.

During the promotional events of Lust Stories 2, Kajol said that nowadays there are political leaders who are uneducated and do not have any educational background.

"You have political leaders who do not have an educational system background.”

“I'm sorry but I'm going to go out and say that. I'm being ruled by leaders, so many of them, who do not have that viewpoint, which I think education does give you, at least the chance to look out for a different viewpoint."

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress said that the reason behind the slow progress and advancement in India is a lack of education.

The Internet went crazy over this remark and began trolling her for the comment. But to clarify, Kajol dropped a tweet, putting an end to the controversy.

She wrote: "I was merely making a point about education and its importance. My intention was not to demean any political leaders, we have some great leaders who are guiding the country on the right path."

On the work front, Kajol is gearing up to feature in the courtroom drama The Trial next, which is slated to release on July 14 on Disney+Hotstar, reports Pinkvilla.