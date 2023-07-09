Meghan Markle, Princess Lilibet latest unseen video goes viral

Meghan Markle and her daughter Princess Lilibet celebrated US Independence Day together and a video of them has won the hearts of the royal fans.



The mother-daughter duo was spotted waving enthusiastically at 4th July parade in Montecito.

A video shared on the official Instagram handle of Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel shows Meghan and Lilibet at roadside as they watched the model T Fords drive by, and waved at the participants.

In the video, the Duchess of Sussex was crouched down to keep a close arm around Lilibet.

Meghan appeared to be wearing light wash flared jeans with a white tee and a black and white sweater tied around her neck.



Commenting on the post, one fan said, “I see Meghan & Lilibet!.”

Another said, “Meghan and her family” followed by numerous heart emojis.

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and son Prince Archie can also be seen in the video.

Earlier, Lilibet was also pictured in the arms of her father, Prince Harry at the parade.