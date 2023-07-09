Meghan Markle issued stark warning about Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s team has issued a stern warning to Duchess of Sussex regarding her husband Prince Harry.
Meghan has been warned that she has no future and must leave Harry to ‘save career.”
Meghan Markle’s team reportedly wants her to do this drastic move to save her career following Spotify deal cut.
The GN News, citing an insider, per Closer Magazine, reported “Her team have warned her that there’s ‘no future’ with Harry and that she needs to start working on her individual projects rather than being seen as one half of ‘Brand Sussex'."
“They feel that if Meghan does more on her own, she’ll have more opportunities to save her career. It will give them breathing room and restore confidence - or at least that’s the hope.”
Earlier, Daily Mail reported, "Meghan and her team at Archewell will continue to try to get a green light on films and TV shows from Netflix, until the deal runs out in 2025.”
