Rita Ora puts her best fashion foot forward as she steps out in London

Rita Ora mesmerized her fans with her bold look in a revealing dress as she left a photoshoot in London.

The Let Me Love You singer, 32, put on a stylish display as she stepped out in a plunging black crop top, which she paired with striped skintight cycling shorts.

Rita showed off her fit body drawing attention to her toned rum with a diamante belly chain.

She showed off her legs in a pair of knee-high socks, worn with matching black leather boots.

Despite the eye-catching nature of her look, Rita attempted to go somewhat incognito with a pair of shades and a baseball cap.

And while it was scorching outdoors, she wore a shiny puffa jacket hanging loosely off her arms.

The singer recently dropped her new single, Don't Think Twice, which features on her upcoming third album, You and I, out later this month.

Rita looks unrecognisable in the video for her latest track, which was directed by her husband Taika Waititi.