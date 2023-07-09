Prince Harry, Meghan future 'hanging in balance' with Netflix deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could face difficulties with their Spotify deal end.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have enhanced their chances of losing business with their continuous tantrums, notes expert
Writing for Sky News Australia, expert Angela Levin notes: "The Sussexes’ deal with Netflix is now said to be in a precarious position, with Meghan reportedly holed away at home working on a feminist prequel of Dickens’ Great Expectations called Bad Manners.
"... Harry, however, will be far away hoping to make a solo documentary for Netflix about the people and wildlife in Africa."
Ms Levin then asked whether Harry would be allowed to enter the US after his return from Africa, considering his history with drugs.
She notes: "Will he be allowed back into America after admitting he has taken illegal drugs? Will he even try and when will he see his children?
"Much like their engagement with Netflix, Harry and Meghan’s future may be hanging in the balance."
