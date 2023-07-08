Kate and William continue to make the most of their social media presence

Royal fans were hoping that Kate Middleton and Prince William will make an appearance at Wimbledon on Saturday.
A royal observer also said some royal presence was expected when British number one Katie Boulter faced defending women´s champion ELena Rybakina at Wimbledon.
It's still not known which member of the British royal family may appear at the match.
The couple has been dominating newspaper headlines since they become the Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth in September last year.
They have also made changes in their staff to to improve content for their social media pages.
While their supporters love them for undertaking royal duties, King Charles' fans have sensed that William and Kate has tried to upstage the monarch on multiple occasions.
They have also received criticism for making every royal event about themselves.
The police are looking into Lee Sang Eun's death after she was found minutes before her performance
The Hollywood star has signed a major deal
Although Gil Hak Mi's post was reposted to an online community, she deleted the original
An expert said their feud with Harry can affect their son Louis
'And Just Like That...' lead Sarah Jessica Parker is afraid Kim Cattrall might steal the show with her cameo
They became friends when Suga and J-Hope from BTS ended up introducing Jimin to Ha Sungwoon