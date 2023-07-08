Kate and William continue to make the most of their social media presence

Royal fans were hoping that Kate Middleton and Prince William will make an appearance at Wimbledon on Saturday.



A royal observer also said some royal presence was expected when British number one Katie Boulter faced defending women´s champion ELena Rybakina at Wimbledon.

It's still not known which member of the British royal family may appear at the match.



The couple has been dominating newspaper headlines since they become the Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth in September last year.

They have also made changes in their staff to to improve content for their social media pages.

While their supporters love them for undertaking royal duties, King Charles' fans have sensed that William and Kate has tried to upstage the monarch on multiple occasions.

They have also received criticism for making every royal event about themselves.