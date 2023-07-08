Ryan Clark strongly denies allegations of soliciting explicit photos from teen

BBC presenter Ryan Clark has firmly denied allegations that he was the individual accused of providing money to a teenager in exchange for 'sexual photos'.

Earlier, it was reported that a BBC star (without naming the star) was being investigated for soliciting explicit photos of a teenager.

The anonymous presenter was reported to have provided more than £35,000 to the teen for inappropriate photos, reports Metro.

The teen who is now 20 was 17 when all this started. The mother of the teen claimed that the money received was used to fund drug addiction.

After rumours went viral on social media, Rylan who is working for BBC since 2018 took to social media to clear dirt off the rumours surrounding him.

Taking to Twitter, Ryan said, "Not sure why my name is floating about but re that story in The Sun- that ain't me babe."

He added that he is currently filming a show for BBC in Italy, 'so take my name out ya mouths'.

Late on Friday night, Rylan wrote on The Sun's post, ‘It’s s*** like this that makes Twitter wild, I’m filming a new show in Italy for the BBC.’

The teenager's mother expressed her frustration over her kid's involvement in the alleged incident saying, 'I blame BBC man for destroying my child's life'.

She complained to BBC on May 19 and also asked them to stop the (unknown) star from sending money to her kid.

BBC said in a statement to Metro that process is in place to deal with allegations.