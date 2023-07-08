Prince Harry is ‘way too far out of his depth’ in Hollywood: Insider

Experts believe the ‘brutal’ nature of showbiz shows that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘allegedly out of their depth’.



Insights into this ‘dwindling opportunity’ has been referenced by Judita DaSilva.

She weighed in on everything during her appearance on GB News' Saturday Morning Live alongside Esther and Philip.

There, DaSilva started by saying, “They've never been the level of fame that they were thrust into, and they were ill equipped to deal with it and make the right decisions to propel it in a positive direction.”

“When it came to the business of what they did, when people were throwing millions at him, his response was ‘yes, yes, yes’: He had to make a lot of money quickly to sustain himself and his family.”

However, “once you say yes, people want a return on their investment. You were ill-equipped to deliver in the kinds of fields you've said yes to.”

“Spotify didn't sign you because they care about the righteous productions you wanted to make, they signed you because you're an electrifying brand and you are clickbait” she also went as far as to say during her interview.

Especially since “In the podcast world when there is a scandal, what do you do? You take it to the podcast; you talk about it there because it's you and your listeners.”

Before concluding she also pointed out the ‘pure selling potential’ of anything that relates to the duke’s associations and added, “All this attention generating stuff you do when attention is the most valuable collateral in the business today.”