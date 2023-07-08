Joe Jonas checks off major ‘bucket list moment’ as he duets with Billy Joel

Joe Jonas had a remarkable experience during Billy Joel's performance at Hyde Park in London on Friday, as he joined the music legend on stage.

He shared an Instagram Reel capturing the moment and expressed that it was a "major bucket list" moment.

The clip starts with him finishing a soundcheck and showing his excitement for the upcoming performance.

“I'm doing something, really exciting today. Bucket list — major bucket list,” he said. “Quite nervous. But the person I sang with is incredible and made me feel very comfortable.”

In the next clip, Jonas is seen heading to the Hyde Park stage to duet with Joel. “The sun is officially down or about to be down. I’m just walking to stage. My friend is on his last song, can you hear it? And I’m about to go and join him up there,” Jonas revealed, before nervously adding, “Wish me luck!”

Next, the Sucker singer was seen beaming as he hugged Joel, 74. The duo went on to entertain the lively audience with an energetic rendition of Billy Joel's famous track Uptown Girl.

Even hours later, he was still elated from the unforgettable moment.

“This still feels unreal,” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram Reel. “Thank you to my friend @billyjoel for having me on stage to sing Uptown Girl with you tonight in Hyde Park. You’ve been a big inspiration to me and this was a bucket list moment. Life made.”



