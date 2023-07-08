When will Messi don Inter Miami's colours?

Messi celebrates during a match. — AFP/File

Inter Miami, the next club for legendary footballer Lionel Messi, has announced that it will hold a presentation event — 'The Unveil' — on July 16, where Messi will likely be presented.

The club has revealed to reporters that a 'major unveiling event' will be held on the day.

Even though the club did not mention Messi's name officially, fans are excited to finally see their favourite in action.

The club, in a press release, said: "The major unveiling event will include exciting entertainment, speeches on the pitch and more."

Messi's move to the USA was confirmed last month when he became a free agent at the end of June and is now set to be unveiled as a new Inter Miami player.

The Argentine player — a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner — announced last month that he was moving to the Major League Soccer club after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain ended.

The gala event will be conducted at Inter Miami's DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, north of Miami.

Former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham — a co-owner of the club — is also likely to make an appearance at the event.

Jorge Mas — Inter Miami majority owner — has said the club could make "three to five signings" during in the ongoing transfer window, and Messi is expected to be joined at Miami by his former Barcelona teammate and ex-Spain international midfielder Sergio Busquets.

Speculations abound that the two will be presented together on July 16.

The Argentinan is expected to debut on July 21 against Mexican club Cruz Azul in the new Leagues Cup — a tournament between top-flight clubs from MLS and the Mexican league.