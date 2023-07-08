Former employee sues Kanye West over aversion to glass due to rainwater in classroom

Former employee sues Kanye West over aversion to glass linked to rainwater inside classroom

Lawsuits have been filed against Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and Donda Academy by former employees, alleging multiple violations.

These legal actions come after the academy faced controversy due to West's antisemitic comments and the termination of business partnerships. Initially closed down following the backlash, the school has since reopened, but now faces legal challenges from individuals who claim violations occurred during their employment.

Isaiah Meadows, the former assistant principal of the school, has sued for wrongful termination, breach of contract, and violations related to education, health, safety, and labor.

Meadows claims that the school had issues such as exposed wiring, septic tank problems, and a lack of hot water, which was particularly concerning during the pandemic. One peculiar allegation is that Kanye West supposedly "does not like glass," leading to a skylight being left without glass, causing rainwater to enter the classroom.

In another lawsuit filed earlier by former teachers Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers, racial discrimination and wrongful termination were alleged.

They claimed that Ye had peculiar preferences, such as a fear of stairs and a dislike for conventional cleaning products. The suit also mentioned unconventional practices like a ban on utensils and daily sushi lunches for the children. It further alleged restrictions on outdoor activities and locked doors.

Ye's attorney has denied the allegations, stating that they are false and discount the experiences of the academy's current staff, students, and parents. Lawyers for Donda Academy also expressed concerns about the validity of the lawsuit filed by Hailey and Byers.