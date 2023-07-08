Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘desperate to fund’ Montecito life: ‘Will do any job’

Royal experts fear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are dealing with a large amount of money troubles, so they are tempted to do ‘whatever it takes’ to fund their lifestyles.



A well-placed inside source that has information into the inner workings of the Sussexes’ family dynamic brought these fears to the surface.

Per the source in question, there is “nothing that is off the table” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle because they are currently considering a lot of business ventures.



For those unversed, this has come amid Spotify’s exit and has also been highlighted in the conversations of experts who suspect a downfall.

According to the inside source, it is exactly for this very reason that “they’ll do whatever it takes to maintain their posh Montecito lifestyle.”

This holds true especially considering the fact that “Harry even agreed to do a public therapy session in March — a 90-minute livestream event with trauma expert and author Dr. Gabor Maté.”

This makes nothing impossible for the hustling Sussexes because “[Harry] and Meghan know their opportunities haven’t gone as planned, but they’re determined to stick it out and become a success — no matter what.”