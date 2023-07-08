Alicia Silverstone sets hearts racing in black Christian Siriano gown

Alicia Silverstone stunned onlookers with her gorgeous new pictures on social media.
Alicia was one of the most in-demand actresses of the 1990's, and now three decades later it looks like she is staking her claim to be the next great fashion model.
The 46-year-old actress - who was recently seen on a hike - proved to be Christian Siriano's fashion muse of the moment as she took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself striking a pose decked out in another Siriano creation during their stay in scenic Lake Como, Italy.
The duo started documenting their time with photoshoots at a striking residence on Lake Como more than a week ago.
For this latest image, the actress looked absolutely sensational as she stood on the steps of the gorgeous stone home in a sheer black-patterned gown that was long enough to fall several feet in every direction.
'Alexa, play “Back To Black” by Amy Winehouse @Csiriano,' the Mean Girls star, 46, joked, in a reference to Amazon's personal digital assistant, named Alexa, that lets users command streaming music with a voice command.
The second picture of the designer's post showed Silverstone staring directly at the camera but looks almost like she has a frown on her face.
