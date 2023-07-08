Prince Harry’s ‘turned his back’ on British friend ‘mafia’: ‘Our loyalty’s been wasted’

Experts have just accused Prince Harry of ‘utterly failing’ his pals and not offering them the chance to have their loyalty repaid.



Insight into the allegedly ‘overwhelming disgust’ has been referenced by Daily Mail's Royal Editor Rebecca English.

She weighed in on everything during an interview with the Palace Confidential and began her admissions by pointing out that “From what I hear there are a lot of people who are genuinely disgusted by what he’s done since leaving the Royal Family.”

She also went on to note, “They feel very hurt by some of the revelations that he’s made.”

This is mainly because “as they were growing up William and Harry created a very close-knit circle of friends around each other”.

“There was almost a kind of omertà between them,” back in the past but “there are people who said ‘we’ve been very loyal to him over the years and we don’t feel that loyalty’s been repaid’ now," Ms English also noted before signing off.