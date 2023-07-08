'Secret Invasion' star Emilia Clarke shares her thoughts on latest episode

Emilia Clarke, one of the stars of Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, has shared her reaction to the latest episode of the series in a video posted by the show's official social media account.



Secret Invasion, which premiered on Disney+, has received mixed reviews but has gained momentum since its initial episodes. The third episode features significant developments, including a surprising "death" that the article refrains from spoiling.

Reacting to the episode in a clip Emilia Clarke can be seen saying:



"That was quick!"

"Maybe too quick."



The reaction left fans wondering what to expect in the upcoming episode.



In an interview with Empire Magazine, Clarke discussed how Secret Invasion can be enjoyed by both dedicated Marvel fans and those who haven't closely followed the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). She emphasized that the show is designed to be accessible, even for viewers who haven't seen all the previous films or shows.

Clarke stated, "It's definitely a show for the fans, but it's also a show that my mum, who doesn't watch Marvel, will watch and get, do you know what I mean? You can get into dangerous territory sometimes with this sort of genre where if you haven't watched all 17 other films or shows, you're not going to get it. This isn't that at all."