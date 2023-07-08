Kate Middleton, Prince William happier than Harry and Meghan Markle: Here's Why

Prince Harry lack the happiness Kate Middleton and Prince William have in their life, says an expert.

The couples are poles apart on how they conduct themselves, giving hints to their actual relationship away from the media.

The Sun's royal editor Matt Wilkinson and royal biographer Gareth Russell distinguish between the couple for The Royal Beat.

Mr Wilkinson said: "What we’re seeing with both William and Kate, with their attendance at the tennis and the Ashes, is that they’re very comfortable and they’re enjoying themselves.

"[And] you’ve got the contrast with the Duke & Duchess of Sussex who don’t ever seem to be enjoying themselves!"

"It’s been a difficult few years for the Waleses, and this is a return to how they were maybe five, six, seven years ago."

This comes as Harry announces Diana award in the birthday month of the later Princess of Wales sans elder brother Prince William.