Zack Snyder spills beans on his ambitious plans for 'Rebel Moon'

Zack Snyder eyed to expand the 'Rebel Moon' universe

Zack Snyder has some big plans related to Rebel Moon on Netflix: building a universe out of it.

During an interview with Empire magazine, the Man of Steel director suggested the talks are ongoing for a sequel and a TV series before confirming the two parts of the films are already greenlighted.

"When I pitched it to Netflix, the scale was a thing they wanted," the filmmaker continued.

“They were like, 'Well, how big could it be? How many movies?' That made me go, 'Okay, if we really do this, we can sink our teeth pretty deep into this. We can't really hit the bottom'."

Synder also added an extended cut, maybe a release, to bridge the two-part series.

"Everyone felt like part one needed its space," co-producer Deborah Snyder said.

"They're hoping that we bridge the two releases with some other things that we're working on. This could also be the extended, more adult version of the film that is also on the way,” he added.