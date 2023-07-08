Wimbledon: Iga Swiatek dominates Martic, advances unscathed to last 16

Women's world number one Iga Swiatek has advanced to the fourth round of the 2023 Wimbledon event Twitter/Wimbledon

Iga Swiatek, the top seed at Wimbledon, remains on course for a deep tournament run after defeating Petra Martic in straight sets.

The world No. 1 showcased her dominance by not dropping a single set in her victories over Zhu Lin, Sara Sorribes Tormo, and now 30th seed Martic. Swiatek's straight-set win against Martic secured her a spot in the fourth round, matching her best-ever performance at Wimbledon.



In a post-match interview, Swiatek expressed her satisfaction with her performance, acknowledging the challenges posed by Martic.

She said, "For sure, it wasn't easy. Petra was playing good. I'm happy with my performance, and I'm doing well on grass. In tennis, we have so many shots. It is impossible to be perfect, but I'm still only 22, so my motivation is to get better every year. Belinda plays a good game and can play a great game. Players in the fourth round are not there by mistake. I'm looking forward to that match."

Swiatek's next opponent will be Swiss 14th seed Belinda Bencic, who had a commanding victory over No. 23 seed Magda Linette earlier in the tournament. Bencic's strong form presents a formidable challenge for Swiatek as she aims to progress further in the tournament.

Throughout her matches, Swiatek has displayed exceptional skills and composure on the grass courts of Wimbledon. She showcased her dominance in the first set against Martic, reeling off four consecutive games after early service breaks were exchanged. Although Martic put up a fight in the second set, Swiatek found another gear when needed, ultimately securing victory.

Swiatek's exceptional performance at Wimbledon has solidified her position as the world's top-ranked player for 67 consecutive weeks. The 22-year-old remains focused on improving her game and achieving greater success in her tennis career.

As the fourth round approaches, all eyes will be on Swiatek and Bencic, as both players look to advance further in the tournament. With Swiatek's strong form and Bencic's impressive skills, the match promises to be an exciting clash on the prestigious Wimbledon stage. Tennis enthusiasts eagerly await the outcome of this highly anticipated encounter.