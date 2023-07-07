Prince William thanks everyone for attending Charity Polo Cup

Prince of Wales Prince William has thanked everyone who attended Charity Polo Cup to raise money for causes close to his and wife Kate Middleton’s heart.



Taking to Twitter and Instagram after winning the match, Prince William said, “Huge thanks to everyone who attended today’s Charity Polo Cup, helping us raise money that has such a meaningful impact on causes close to our hearts.”



The Prince of Wales further disclosed, “Over the years, this event has raised more than £12 million, with the beneficiaries this year being our friends.”

The future king took part in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Thursday.

According to People magazine, the 2023 Royal Charity Polo Day has raised over $1.2 million this year, and over a total of $15 million for charity through the last 12 years.