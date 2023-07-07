Lilibet will grow up with a ‘looming fear’ of the paparazzi: ‘Its Prince Harry’s fault!’

Experts have just warned Prince Harry about the ‘life-long public obsession’ that he is slated to leave Archie and Lilibet with.

Insight into this allegedly 'ever-growing obsession' has been brought to light by columnist and commentator Daniela Elser.

According to a report by News.com.au Ms Elser started the conversation off by saying, “While Harry and Meghan have taken a strong, litigious stance to defend their family’s privacy, if they want to keep doing so it will require even more legal bills, even more going on the offensive.”



After all, “The cases that they brought against Splash and X17 back in 2020 were not enough to prevent this week’s Harry and Lili photos, were they?”

In the middle of their chat she also warned, “Living in the US, the Sussex kids will grow up with the constant looming knowledge that a photographer might be watching at any given time; that will now be a permanent part of their mental furniture.”

Because of this, “Archie and Lili will be the subjects of lifelong public fascination, if not obsession, especially when they become teenagers and young adults. This intrusion, the menacing presence of the paps will only become more a feature of their lives.”