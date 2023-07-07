Prince Harry’s teaching Archie, Lilibet its ‘open season’ on privacy

Prince Harry has just come under fire for allegedly lacking ‘any surmountable control’ that Prince William does not already own ‘in buckets’.

The 'stark' difference between Prince Harry and his elder brother has been put forth by royal columnist Daniela Elser.

According to a report by News.com.au Ms Elser began the converastion by noting the contrasts that exist between the Windsors and the Sussexes.

So much so that Ms Elser believes, “While George, Charlotte and Louis are expected to pose for annual birthday pics along with those for Father’s and Mother’s Days and Christmas, at least they generally happen in their back garden with the snaps taken by a camera-wielding Kate.”

While Ms Elser admits, “Yes, George, Charlotte and Louis have to share themselves with the public and have no say over the matter, an obligation that is already an immutable part of their lives.”

“But what William and Kate have that Harry and Meghan don’t (shush, whoever yelled “a clue”) is control: A hell of a lot more control over how and when their children are put on display.”

Even though “George, Charlotte and Louis face expectations and demands that Archie and Lili never will, the little Sussexes will grow up with the knowledge that whenever they leave the privacy of the high-walled, gated enclave they call home, it is open season on them in terms of the paps."

"Let me strenuously point out that I am not for a single, solitary second condoning this" she clarified before adding that it is still a 'stark reality' for the duo's future, given their 'undeniable' ties to the British monarchy.