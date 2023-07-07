Prince Harry 'rarely seen' in Meghan Markle's 'celeb circles': Here's Why

Prince Harry 'rarely seen' in Meghan Markle's 'celeb circles'

Prince Harry wants to gracefully exit from Meghan Markle's glitzy life.

The Duke of Sussex, who left the Royal Family in 2020, had jetted off to the US to live a low-key life. Instead, he alongside Meghan went ahead with signing mega deals with streaming giant including Netflix.

Two years later, the couple's deals have seemingly not panned out well, and they are now preparing to change their strategy.

Mail Online reports: "In his home over in the States, he is rarely seen in the celeb circles that his wife has been accustomed to, with Harry seemingly keeping his head low away from the cameras."

They added how Harry has always been seen playing Polo with friends at Santa Barbara.

Mirror.co.uk adds: "And he's also been seen as the typical family man stateside, celebrating Fourth of July with his two-year-old daughter Lilibet."

"It's not the first time he has commemorated Independence Day stateside in the years since his move abroad with his wife. It's thought both Meghan and son Archie were also at the celebration.

"His actions are showing he is preparing to turn his back on his wife's apparent famed lifestyle, but the move seems to be one which is best suited to each's needs," they conclude.