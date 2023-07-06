James Gunn calls for diverse tones in Marvel, DC films

Director James Gunn, known for his work on the highly successful Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and the critically acclaimed The Suicide Squad (2021), has emerged as a prominent figure in both Marvel and DC Studios.



With his recent appointment as the creative head of DC Studios, Gunn has gained a unique perspective on the issues faced by both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe.

During a recent appearance on the Inside of You podcast, Gunn discussed his new role at DC Studios, the future of DC movies, and the differences between Marvel and DC films. In this conversation, he identified a common issue shared by both companies: the need for a wider range of tones.

Gunn expressed the belief that while the existing films from both Marvel and DC have their merits, they tend to feel too similar in tone. He highlighted the importance of diversifying the range of tones to create a more engaging and refreshing cinematic experience.



“…I think that what both MCU and DCU need to do is have a wider range of tones than they presently do. I think they work, but they could do a better job.”

This observation aligns with recent criticism directed at Marvel and DC that superhero genre is suffering from "superhero fatigue" due to the formulaic nature of many films.

James Gunn's previous works, such as The Suicide Squad and the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, stand out from their respective universes by incorporating elements of wackiness, violence, and emotional depth.



Gunn believes that a wider range of tones is essential to breathe new life into the superhero genre and create more captivating films.