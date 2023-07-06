Katie Price to get more surgeries despise mother’s warnings

Katie Price is not new to cosmetic surgeries, as she previously admitted that she “looked like a monster”

Katie Price is planning to get even more surgeries as she is set to get work done on her lips and nose. The news comes after her mother Amy Price gave a warning about all her cosmetic surgeries, labelling her breast implants “ridiculous.”

A report from The Sun claims that she has scheduled several procedures for herself in Belgium, which also include work on her lips and a nose job. She will also be getting an abdominal etching which will give her a six-pack through liposuction.

She is not new to cosmetic surgeries, as she previously admitted to The Sun that she “looked like a monster” after she got full body liposuction as well as lip and eye lifts, fat injections for her backside and liposuction under her chin.

A source claimed: “She's done all the proper checks on the clinic. It's not too far away from home and Katie feels she'll be in safe hands. It will be corrective surgery to fix some previously botched operations. Katie can't wait to be summer ready.”

Her mother went on This Morning to discuss her many surgeries, saying: “'I didn't want her to have any surgery so I cancelled a few so she couldn't have them, then she learnt not to tell me. I do think it's body dysmorphia and I think the tattoos are too, I mean her boobs are ridiculous if you ask me. It's for her but I find with her tattoos it's the same thing.”

Watch her full interview below: